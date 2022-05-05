Advertisement

Clarksville Police patrol car involved in crash

CPD car rear-ended.
CPD car rear-ended.(CPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a major road in Clarksville and left an officer injured on Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Police, three vehicles crashed on Fort Campbell Blvd. around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. An SUV traveling north on Fort Campbell Blvd. struck a Mini Cooper, which then rear-ended a CPD patrol car that was stopped at the light at Lady Marion Road.

The CPD officer reported very minor injuries, but one of the other drivers was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third driver was not injured.

Motorists had to find alternate routes around the area until the scene was cleared around 9:30 a.m.

