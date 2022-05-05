Blasting leaves Midstate homeowner with cracks in walls and windows looking for answers

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Midstate woman claims blasting near her subdivision in 2020 placed massive cracks in her walls and windows.

Spring Hill homeowner Chantay Walker Dillard told News4 Investigates that the noise and rumbling was so loud, she instantly thought she felt an earthquake.

“I actually called Channel 4 News to see if an earthquake had taken place,” Walker Dillard said.

Three weeks later, the same thing happened again.

“It was worse than the first time,” Walker Dillard said.

Walker Dillard said she discovered that blasting was happening down the street. She said not long after the blasting started, she noticed damage around her home.

“My housekeeper was here cleaning when she pulled the curtains back and raised the blinds. She noticed that the window was broken, and I was like, ‘Where did this come from?’” Walker Dillard said.

Walker Dillard noticed cracks in the walls around her home that she’d never seen before in the house she purchased in July 2017.

“I’m very meticulous about my home,” she said.

To get answers, Walker Dillard filed a complaint with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. News4 Investigates obtained a copy of Walker Dillard’s complaint following an open records request.

According to state documents, the Fire Marshal’s office found no violations, stating in their report that Nitro Group Inc. was blasting in the area but did not report blasting operations during the time frame Walker Dillard listed in the complaint.

“All he could tell me was that the blaster was Nitro Blasting and there was nothing that he could do for me,” Walker Dillard said.

Still wanting her home fixed, Walker Dillard hoped that an official review from a property assessor would convince the company to fix her home.

Walker Dillard said that her insurance company connected her with Chris Coutras, a licensed public adjuster.

“We determined at the time that the majority of her cracks were related to blasting,” Coutras said.

Coutras told News4 Investigates they came to that conclusion after looking at the previous reports Walker Dillard had when she purchased the home. He also closely examined the cracks in her walls.

“We look into the cracks. We look at the timeline to see if anyone had painted,” Coutras said. “A lot of times you would see paint that would run into the cracks. Debris and dirt, or you can tell whether it’s fresh cracks. We determined at the time that the majority of her cracks were related to blasting.”

“When I saw the report, I literally cried,” Walker Dillard said.

But getting in touch with Nitro Group Inc. has proved difficult, Walker Dillard said. Coutras and Dillard sent multiple certified letters that went unanswered.

News4 Investigates contacted the owner of the company, but they declined to comment on this story.

The state fire marshal’s office received 1,055 complaints in the last two years (490 in 2020, 473 in 2021 and 92 to date in 2022).

“Unfortunately, you can’t stop the blasting, but at least you know when it’s going to happen,” state Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Nashville, said.

That’s just one reason why Jernigan sponsored a bill putting more safety protocols and procedures in place for blasting.

Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law earlier this year.

The law will modernize the blasting standards for eliminating outdated blasting vibration. Jernigan also said it will restructure clarifying blast notification requirements and provide administrative support for market industry changes.

In regards to residential blasting, Jernigan said the law will lower vibrations for residents living near the blast site, increase communications with the public and cleanup standards that have been on the books since 1975.

“I would like to tell homeowners that we’re making small steps, that blast and development is going to occur, but these are small steps to protect your home,” Jernigan said.

It’s something Walker Dillard wants, especially since she strongly believes that the blasting damaged her home.

“I don’t want anyone else to feel what my husband and I feel because of the fact that if there’s blasting in the neighborhood and if your house is destroyed as ours has been because there is a lot of rock in Tennessee. I don’t want anyone to have to go through this,” Walker Dillard said.

According to the state, property damage due to blasting is a civil matter, meaning you will most likely need to go to court if you want the company to pay for repairs.

Here are some things you can do to help your case:

Take videos of the dwelling, time stamp it, or take video of the blasting.

Current state regulations said you can get a pre-survey done before the blasting begins. That will help you create a paper trail.

If you have a complaint, contact the state fire marshal’s office at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The department also recommends contacting your own insurance company.

You can also find tips on the State Fire Marshal’s website

