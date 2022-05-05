12-year-old airlifted after bitten by dogs

PULASKI, TN (WSMV) – A 12-year-old was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being bitten by two dogs.

Giles County Sheriff officials said animal control was requested to assist the Pulaski Police Department with an animal bite in the 100 block of South Ingram St. in Pulaski.

Authorities said the 12-year-old received severe injuries after being bitten by two large Pitbulls and airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the victim was on a neighbor’s property without their knowledge, and both dogs were inside their fenced yard at the time of the bite.

Police are still investigating why the victim was on the property as they have never received any other complaints or calls on the dogs involved in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

