Titans working with Manica Architecture on initial design for new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have selected an architect for the initial design for a new stadium near the current Nissan Stadium.

The Titans have selected Manica Architecture to design initial concepts on the proposed $2 billion stadium, Venue Now reported on Monday.

“A standard initial step in any potential stadium project is to bring on an architect to assist with conceptual planning,” the Titans said in a statement. “Manica’s work will help us more fully understand key aspects of the project as we continue to explore the possibility of a new stadium. We look forward to working with their team in this discovery phase.”

Manica Architecture will be looking at the proposed footprint for a new stadium and determine what can be built in that space.

Manica Architecture, based in Kansas City, was chosen by the Chicago Bears in a similar role to design a new facility on the site of Arlington International Racecourse in Chicago’s northwest suburbs. Manica is also designing $435 million in upgrades for Progressive Field, home of baseball’s Cleveland Guardians, and has teamed with Gensler to develop a proposed arena for the NHL Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Arizona.

The state legislature approved $500 million in public money to help finance construction of a new stadium.

