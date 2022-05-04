Teenager arrested with guns in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police found several guns during an arrest in North Nashville on Monday night.

According to police, officers carried out an arrest for a 17-year-old on Blank Street when five guns were discovered. Detectives learned that one of the guns was stolen in February.

The teenager was wanted for firing a gun at his girlfriend as drove away in a car.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.