Teenager arrested with guns in North Nashville
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police found several guns during an arrest in North Nashville on Monday night.
According to police, officers carried out an arrest for a 17-year-old on Blank Street when five guns were discovered. Detectives learned that one of the guns was stolen in February.
The teenager was wanted for firing a gun at his girlfriend as drove away in a car.
