Stewart County Sheriff’s Office investigates after drug given to children at daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office investigates complaints that drugs were given to children at a local daycare.

Sources told News 4 that melatonin gummies were given to children at Mimi’s Daycare.

The Stewart County sheriff said arrests should be made in the next 24 hours.

Mimi’s Daycare has been investigated for other complaints as well.

