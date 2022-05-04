Advertisement

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office investigates after drug given to children at daycare


Stewart County Map
Stewart County Map(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office investigates complaints that drugs were given to children at a local daycare.

Sources told News 4 that melatonin gummies were given to children at Mimi’s Daycare.

The Stewart County sheriff said arrests should be made in the next 24 hours.

Mimi’s Daycare has been investigated for other complaints as well.

