School community gathers to celebrate new, safer bike path


Community members gather to celebrate Bike Walk Franklin
Community members gather to celebrate Bike Walk Franklin(Bike Walk Franklin)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Bike Walk Franklin celebrated their inaugural Walk/Bike to School Day Wednesday.

Students, parents, and volunteers of Johnson Elementary School gather at Jim Warren Park at 7 a.m. to walk or bike as a group to the school using the recently completed multi-use path along Highway 96.

Bike Walk Franklin is an affiliate of Bike Walk Tennessee, an organization that serves as the statewide voice for creating safer streets across Tennessee for biking and walking.

Officials reported that approximately 100 students, parents, and staff attended the event to celebrate the creation of this new trail.

