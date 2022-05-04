Nashville religious leaders weigh in on Roe v. Wade draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Religious leaders in Davidson County reacted to the possible future of abortion rights in America.

Some local spiritual leaders believe in abortion and others don’t.

Mere intentions on the future of abortion rights in the U.S. is what concerns Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, pastoral assistant at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church.

“Well, what I hope is that the leak is just a leak,” Whitney said. “And that the members of the Supreme Court will, in fact, uphold precedent and uphold the right to privacy and uphold Roe v. Wade.”

She said the recent majority opinion draft obtained by Politico showing the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade is something she doesn’t support.

She’s also a retired physician and knows firsthand how a woman’s choice is never simple.

“I have sat with and counseled women who were trying to decide how to handle their pregnancy ever since I was a medical student,” Whitney said. “I’ve never encountered a situation that was simple. It was always complex and it’s always highly nuisance.”

For others, like the Diocese of Nashville, anti-abortion has been a constant in their beliefs and policies.

“The church in the U.S. has been consistently speaking from its teaching for many years that life begins at conception and continues until natural death and so, in that light, we already know matter what the law is to continue our efforts as a church, our charities, our ministries to support women and men facing pregnancies,” Rick Musacchio, spokesman for the Diocese of Nashville, said.

Outside of religious beliefs, Whitney said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the country could experience an increase in dangerous abortion procedures.

“You know there was a time in this country when many hospitals had whole wards dedicated to treating post-abortion septic, meaning bacterial infection disseminated through a person’s whole body because of a procedure that was done under safe conditions,” Whitney said.

Both groups told News4 they’ll just have to wait and see what happens over the next few months.

