People speak out at pro-choice rally outside federal courthouse in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Nashville, people voiced their concerns about the United States Supreme Court’s deliberations on Roe v. Wade and a rally that happened outside the federal building downtown on Tuesday night.

“My body, my choice, my body, my choice!.”

That’s the message hundreds of people sent Tuesday night outside the federal courthouse in downtown Nashville. They were rallying to protect abortion rights.

Rachel Wells was one of those protesting the draft opinion that would overturn Roe. V. Wade.

“I am here because it is our bodies,” Wells said.

In Nashville, people voiced their concerns about the opinion. A rally happened outside the federal building downtown on Tuesday night.

Wells said she and her husband recently decided to have an abortion due to a traumatic pregnancy.

“I was faced with a choice to terminate the pregnancy because the child was going to pass in utero, or I was to let it pass naturally and consider that legislators could have forced me to carry that dying child, its inhumane,” Wells said.

Many others shared their abortion stories at the rally. Mayor John Cooper also spoke while people held signs reading things like “Ruth sent us” about former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade also showed up.

“I think it is great if we are able to overturn it. It is a disgrace. It is going on far too long,” Bo Alford, against abortion rights, said. “It’s taken this much action on the part of part of the pro-life side to cause this to be a talking point to get it overturned.”

Planned Parenthood organized the event, and they explained how their services would be impacted if its overturned.

“If this goes into action, (butted to) we cannot provide abortion care,” Julie Edwards with Planned Parenthood said. “There are abortion funds all over Tennessee that are ready and willing to help people get transportation, lodging, childcare funding for out-of-state travel for funding to other states that do have clinics that will still be able to operate.”

For Wells, she said she is thankful she had the choice.

“To be able to decide what to do with my body felt very critical and important,” Wells said. “To imagine not having that right is horrific.”

