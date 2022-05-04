Predators trail Avalanche in Game 1 of first round of playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Nashville Predators are taking on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 in the first round of the postseason. The Predators are currently trailing the Avalanche 5-0.

Avalanche Center Nathan MacKinnon scored the team’s first goal with 17:40 left in the first period. That was followed with a score from defenseman Devon Toews with 17:18 left in the period.

With 11:40 left in the first period, Andrew Cogliano scored the team’s third goal. Defenseman Cale Makar scored the team’s fourth goal with 7:45 left in the first period.

With 26 seconds left in the first period, Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the teams 5th goal, giving them a huge 5-0 advantage.

This year marks the eighth season that the team has made the playoffs and the 15th time that the team has made the postseason in franchise history.

Keep checking back for more updates on the game. Will have the latest update on the game at 10 pm.

