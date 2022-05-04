Planned parenthood helped woman in traumatic time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortion advocates are pushing for medical services to keep being available for women in Tennessee.

Adrianne Wright is an East Nashville mom who told News4 Planned Parenthood was once the only place she could turn to when finding out she was pregnant after being abducted by three men.

Wright was 16-years-old when this happened. Her family had just moved to Texas. They stayed at a hotel when her dad asked her to get something from the lobby.

“I got my favorite lipstick and my favorite blue shirt and platform sandals, and I was so excited, basically skipping over to the lobby and grabbed whatever I needed to get from my dad, headed back to the room, and I saw the men standing there,” Wright explained. “And I heard them say, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’”

“I remember saying my name, and that is when everything went dark,” Adrianne Wright said.

She described the confusing moments leading up to being kidnapped. That’s all she remembers until she woke up and was surrounded by strangers.

“The moments that come back to me are things that have come back over time the past 20 years of seeing a painting and focusing on this painting of a horse, feeling different bodies on top of me,” Wright recalled. “Seeing a man drinking beer watching me as three different men took their turns on me.”

Wright said she was found the next day. Her dad took her to the hospital, but she decided not to press charges. According to the Justice Department, 80% of sexual assault survivors choose not to report it.

On Wright’s first day of junior high at a new school, she realized that awful day resulted in a pregnancy.

“And I was so terrified. I had no friends at that school. I couldn’t tell my family about it, and I went to Planned Parenthood by myself in the middle of a school day,” Wright said.

She said the medical staff told her she had a very early miscarriage. This is known as a chemical pregnancy.

“And I remember thinking.... 1, who of the three men who’s baby this is? And I was so angry that this had happened to me,” Wright said. “I felt lost and I felt so relieved that I was not carrying this child anymore. And I felt so grateful, and continue to feel so grateful today that those services were provided to me as an option to have an abortion and terminate this pregancy so I can move forward with my life.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.