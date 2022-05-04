Opening arguments continue in Erika Castro-Miles case

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - The trial of a woman accused of being an accomplice in a 2018 murder case began Wednesday.

Erika Castro-Miles, 38, the former girlfriend of convicted murderer Steven Wiggins, appeared in court after being charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sgt. Daniel Baker’s death in 2018. Authorities had said that Castro-Miles participated in the murder.

Steven Wiggins was convicted of shooting Sgt. Daniel Baker multiple times and then set his patrol car on fire in May 2018. Castro-Miles was the passenger in the vehicle the day that Wiggins shot and killed Baker.

Prosecutors charged Castro-Miles with premeditated first-degree murder because they believe that she shares responsibility in Baker’s death. Evidence shown in court today shows the day before Wiggins shot Baker.

Castro-Miles says that she called the police, and stated that Wiggins beat her and stole her car from a motel. However, it was determined that Wiggins returned with the vehicle and they left together. Prosecutors say that she never called the police afterward.

In court today, Castro-Miles often cried as she listened to her 911 call and video after she was allegedly beaten and threatened by Wiggins.

According to investigators, Baker encountered Wiggins and Castro-Miles in a stolen vehicle with a flat tire. Baker then reportedly ordered Wiggins and Castro-Miles out of the car. According to court documents, Wiggins told Baker that his door was stuck, so the officer ordered both suspects to exit the passenger side.

When Baker walked around the car’s rear, Wiggins allegedly fired at least five shots from a .45 caliber pistol. According to the complaint, Baker was hit by at least one of the bullets and, to seek cover, collapsed several yards away from the scene.

Wiggins then allegedly approached Baker and fired several rounds at close range. The autopsy reports Baker suffered six gunshot wounds, including three to his head.

Officers in Kingston Springs had been searching for Wiggins after Castro-Miles, called police. According to a police report, Wiggins slapped her, pulled her hair out, pointed a gun at her head, and threatened to shoot her before stealing her car and taking off. The woman told police he had been taking meth and smoking marijuana.

Castro-Miles was found underneath the home of Steve Adams. Adams spoke to News4 about finding her.

“That’s when we ordered them to come out; we didn’t know if it was him or who it was,” said Adams. “Finally, after a while, we got them out, and it ended up being the girl.”

On the other side of the courtroom Wednesday, Baker’s family and wife were in attendance, watching every step as they did during the Wiggins trial.

