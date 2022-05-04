Advertisement

Nashville local represents TN in ‘American Song Contest’


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville local secured his spot Monday in the finale of NBC’s newest competition show, “American Song Contest.”

Rising Country star Tyler Braden has represented Tennessee in the show’s inaugural season, bringing what the judges have called “arena-worthy vocals” to the live studio audience.

Show officials said the judges’ panel immediately picked Braden as the best performance of the evening from his first episode with his original song, “Seventeen.”

The show premiered on March 21st and airs for eight weeks with solo artists, duos, groups, and bands representing each state and performing a new original track to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.

Braden said he owes his career to the state of Tennessee since it is where his music career found its footing. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut before representing Tennessee on the show.

The show’s Grande Finale is on Monday, May 9th, where a winner will be named.

