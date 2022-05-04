Advertisement

Missing Alabama inmate also faces charges in Tennessee


The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Alabama inmate who disappeared Friday also faces charges in Tennessee.

Birmingham police said United States Marshals are offering a reward leading to the capture of the escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, who was charged with capital murder in Sep. 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Authorities added in a release that he was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase that included crimes committed in southern Tennessee.

Giles County officials told News4 White is wanted for charges from crimes he committed in Dec. of 2015, including the following:

  • Two charges of Attempted carjacking
  • Theft of property over $10k
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Carjacking

Along with the search for White, officers are looking for Vicky White, a correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape from Lauderdale County.

