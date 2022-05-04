Metro Police charge Nashville man in death of his roommate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested and charged a man in the death of his roommate Tuesday.

According to police, 55-year-old James L. Cairy was arrested on a criminal homicide warrant that was issued for the death of his 53-year-old roommate Howie Bryant.

Police say that the two roommates fought in their Neil Avenue Apartment early Monday morning with witnesses reporting hearing a verbal and physical altercation at 4 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Bryant’s cause of death as homicide by blunt force trauma. Officers located Brant at the scene with injuries to his face and pronounced him dead.

Police say that Cairy told officers that Bryant appeared to be having a seizure before his death. However, Cairy did not call for an ambulance.

