Metro Development and Housing Agency join Amazon for affordable housing development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Mayor John Cooper, the Metro Development and Housing Agency, and Amazon announced a new, groundbreaking mixed-income residential development at Cayce Place Wednesday.

The Cherry Oak Apartments will be located at 705 S. Sixth St. in East Nashville. It is the seventh new residential construction and sixth mixed-income development at Cayce Place.

The new four-story complex will feature 96 units. This includes 45 subsidized and affordable for current Cayce Place residents, eight new affordable, six workforce, and 37 market-rate apartments.

Design of Cherry Oak Apartments (MHDA)

Construction begins for the Cherry Oak Apartments. (MHDA)

It will feature granite countertops, tile backsplash, and patios or balconies along with a computer lounge, playground, and greenspace.

“MDHA’s critical work redeveloping Cayce Place and creating mixed-income communities like Cherry Oak Apartments benefits all Nashvillians,” said Mayor Cooper in a statement. “Together, we must get housing right, and I am committed to working with MDHA Executive Director Dr. Troy D. White through innovative approaches and policy tools so that we may replicate the success of this new development.”

Late last year, Mayor Cooper invested in Cayce Place by committing $15 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Some of those funds will be used to support Cherry Oak Apartments. The Amazon Housing Equity Fund will also fund the development with a $7.1 million low-interest loan.

Cherry Oak Apartments is named after a large Cherrybark Oak tree that sits on the footprint of the future development. The apartments are scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

