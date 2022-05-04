Man found dead on porch in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on the porch of a home in North Nashville.

According to police, the man was shot in the alley behind his home on 14th Avenue North, then ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor found him lying on the porch.

Police are looking intot the circumstances that led to the shooting. They do not have a suspect in custody.

