Advertisement

Man found dead on porch in North Nashville

Homicide scene on 14th Ave. North
Homicide scene on 14th Ave. North(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on the porch of a home in North Nashville.

According to police, the man was shot in the alley behind his home on 14th Avenue North, then ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor found him lying on the porch.

Police are looking intot the circumstances that led to the shooting. They do not have a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV abortion rally
Public reaction to leaked SCOTUS bried on Roe v. Wade
WSMV family participates in COVID trial for children
Local family participates in COVID vaccine trial for children
WSMV COVID vaccine trials for children
COVID vaccine trials continue for young children
WSMV COVID vaccine trials for children
Vaccine studies on children