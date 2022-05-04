Advertisement

Man arrested for murder near Nashville airport extradited from Florida


Brandon Swaby has been charged with criminal homicide by Metro Police.
Brandon Swaby has been charged with criminal homicide by Metro Police.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted for killing another man on Donelson Pike last month near the entrance of Nashville International Airport has been returned to Nashville, Metro Police said.

Brandon Swaby, 20, has been charged with the shooting death of Christopher Brandon McCabe, 22, on April 5. Swaby was arrested on April 10 at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Swaby was returned to Nashville on Wednesday and is being booked into jail.

According to police, Jamaican national Swaby was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the airport as he was trying to fly to Jamaica.

According to Metro Police, McCabe, of Gallatin, was shot around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Donelson Pike near the entrance to the airport.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead after shooting near Nashville Airport

According to a police investigation, McCabe arranged through Facebook Marketplace earlier in the week to trade his BMW sedan for a Dodge Charger.

On Tuesday evening, his BMW broke down on Donelson Pike. A person in the BMW called McCabe for assistance. Police said McCabe drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV. A dispute ensued and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.

Police said after the homicide, Swaby traveled to Atlanta and flew from there to Fort Lauderdale where he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents with help from federal partners.

