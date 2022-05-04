Man arrested for murder near Nashville airport extradited from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted for killing another man on Donelson Pike last month near the entrance of Nashville International Airport has been returned to Nashville, Metro Police said.

Brandon Swaby, 20, has been charged with the shooting death of Christopher Brandon McCabe, 22, on April 5. Swaby was arrested on April 10 at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Swaby was returned to Nashville on Wednesday and is being booked into jail.

Accused murderer Brandon Swaby, 20, is being booked into jail following his return from Ft. Lauderdale today. He's charged with killing Christopher Brandon McCabe, 22, on Donelson Pk near the BNA entrance on 4/5. Swaby was arrested on 4/10 at the Ft. Lauderdale airport. pic.twitter.com/rcX6jK70MS — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 4, 2022

According to police, Jamaican national Swaby was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the airport as he was trying to fly to Jamaica.

According to Metro Police, McCabe, of Gallatin, was shot around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Donelson Pike near the entrance to the airport.

According to a police investigation, McCabe arranged through Facebook Marketplace earlier in the week to trade his BMW sedan for a Dodge Charger.

On Tuesday evening, his BMW broke down on Donelson Pike. A person in the BMW called McCabe for assistance. Police said McCabe drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV. A dispute ensued and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.

Police said after the homicide, Swaby traveled to Atlanta and flew from there to Fort Lauderdale where he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents with help from federal partners.

