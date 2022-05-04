First Alert Forecast: Cool, comfortable and mostly dry

WE ARE UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR LATE THURSDAY AND INTO FRIDAY MORNING AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT BRINGS US THE CHANCE FOR SEVERE WEATHER

We’re expecting a cooler, but calmer, Wednesday across the Mid State. While I can’t totally rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder, especially south of of I-40, most if not all of us are going to stay dry today.

It will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as we await our next cold front late in the day and overnight. But much of Thursday afternoon is looking dry, warm, and humid with temperatures in the mid-80s for the day. It will be late Thursday where we see our first shower and storms develop and those will continue through our overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being our main threat.

We’ve carried the First Alert Weather Day into Friday as well with some shower and storms expected to hang around into the early part of the day. We should gradually see rain move out through our afternoon and we’ll see temperatures drop back into the 70s.

A leftover shower cannot be totally ruled out on Saturday, mainly for those of us in the Cumberland Plateau, but the day looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 70s.

We’ll get back near 80 on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine before we turn up the heat next week!

Temperatures on Monday will jump into the upper 80s and some of us will make a run near if not into the 90s on Tuesday.

