Developers to revise plan for $4.5-million glamping and home site in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Developers will revise a massive new development with hundreds of homes, retail, and glamorous camping, known as glamping, sites proposed in Nolensville.

People who live in the proposed section of Williamson County chose to settle down there because it’s quiet and peaceful. They say with this new development, that could change. Norwegian Red Drive in Nolensville is a picturesque place to raise kids. That’s why Brett Tweedie’s family made a move.

“You see kids playing soccer, baseball, kids riding bikes up and down the street as well as in the cul-de-sac,” says Tweedie.

He says his kids’ safety could be in jeopardy if a new $4.5 million development gets approved by the town on Thursday.

“Picture these trees clear cut, all gone, a two-lane road put in right about here, and vehicle traffic coming and going with that high-density development,” Tweedie points out.

The plan is called Four Springs. It contains 320 homes, 50,000 square feet of commercial space, and 200 cabins or “glamping” sites. One of the only ways in: Tweedie’s cul-de-sac.

“All would drive past the Norwegian Red connection as they exit their community,” Tweedie explains.

We asked the developers with General Hospitality Services about the plan. They responded in an email:

“It has been designed and redesigned to accommodate most concerns. There will always be people who oppose progress,” General Hospitality Services said in the message.

“Where we stand right now, we are in the base of a horseshoe,” says Dennis Gros, another neighbor whose home borders the proposed development.

He says it’s an area prone to flooding. He fears if Four Springs claims the land beyond his home, the water will rise.

“Anything that is built behind me that creates a roofline or roadways is going to dump water in this direction,” Gros says.

Gros and Tweedie both agree that the spot is not built for this type of development.

“We know that the property is going to get developed, but we ask that it’s done in a thoughtful way that fits in with the environment and the neighborhoods here,” Tweedie comments.

On Thursday, the Board of Commissioners met to discuss the project at the Nolensville Town Hall. Four Springs development was sent back to the Nolensville Planning Commission, who initially recommended that the Board of Commissioners voted to deny the development. The developers now must revise the project.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.