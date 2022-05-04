Arrest affidavit: Nashville teen charged after burglary at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have charged a Nashville teenager after they say he illegally entered a home with a firearm on Sunday night.

Officers responded to an unknown man coming out of a bathroom window in the 1900 block of Timberline Way around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was later identified as 18-year-old Trejon Elija Thomas Montgomery, dressed in all black, wearing a ski mask, and holding a handgun.

Police say the complainants subdued Montgomery until the officers’ arrival. They told police that Montgomery was sent to kill them and is related to a “former Paramore” he’d had a falling out with.

According to an arrest affidavit, the complainants received messages and calls from the “former Paramore” while officers remained on the scene. One of the messages was on Instagram and in which the “former paramore” said they were “dead.”

The arrest affidavit says Montgomery admitted that the “former paramore” had sent him to the home from Nashville to retrieve a sweatshirt. Montgomery told police that he was dropped off at home by someone whose name he didn’t know.

After there was no answer at the door, the affidavit says, Montgomery went inside through an unlocked bathroom window. The complainants told the police they didn’t hear a knock, and Ring camera footage shows no one went to the front door.

The affidavit say Montgomery is not legally allowed to have a firearm. Montgomery is facing unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and aggravated burglary charges.

A judge set the bond for Montgomery at $25,000. He is due in court on May 10 at 1:30 p.m.

