Anti-abortion group commits to support women who ‘choose life” for ‘as long as they need it’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bombshell leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion put the abortion debate in the national spotlight.

A local group told News4 its message is about hope, never shame, in its fight to end abortions.

“I’ve had guns pulled on me doing this. I’ve had bats pulled out of trunks, tire irons,” Bo Linam said. “I’ve been threatened so many times I can’t keep count of it. This is a hill that I’m willing to die on.”

Linam, the founder of Hope Beyond Abortion, knows the perception some have about the work he does.

“I will spend myself broke to save a life of a child that didn’t have to die in its mother’s womb,” Linam said.

The anti-abortion group works to encourage women to make another decision.

“We hold multiple signs that say, ‘We will adopt your baby,’ and we mean that,” Linam said. “Not only we will adopt our baby, we will pay for everything.”

Linam said Hope Beyond Abortion not only supports women through their pregnancies but commits to helping them financially after the baby is born, and for as long as they need it.

“The line I tell every woman, and I mean it when I say it, is, ‘If I didn’t get invited to your child’s high school graduation, I’d be offended,’” Linam said.

Beyond that, Linam’s group is committed to moving women out of poverty, teaching them resume and job interview skills, and connecting them to higher paying jobs. Nearly 50% of women who elect to have abortions are below the poverty level.

“I want to offer you something that not only saves the life of your child but sets you up for success,” Linam said. “That maybe you’re the one in your family tree that finally broke that cycle of poverty.”

Whatever perception people may have, Linam is committed to changing it.

“We are truly pro-life, and that’s one of the arguments that gets thrown at us so much,” Linam said. “We get the argument of, ‘You’re not pro-life, you’re pro-birth’ and I want to crush that argument.”

Linam said across all the groups that do work like his in Middle Tennessee, they count 400 children who are the direct result of women who changed their minds.

