Advertisement

Anti-abortion group commits to support women who ‘choose life” for ‘as long as they need it’


The members of Hope Beyond Abortion have dedicated their lives to encouraging women to choose a path other than terminating their pregnancy.
By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bombshell leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion put the abortion debate in the national spotlight.

A local group told News4 its message is about hope, never shame, in its fight to end abortions.

“I’ve had guns pulled on me doing this. I’ve had bats pulled out of trunks, tire irons,” Bo Linam said. “I’ve been threatened so many times I can’t keep count of it. This is a hill that I’m willing to die on.”

Linam, the founder of Hope Beyond Abortion, knows the perception some have about the work he does.

“I will spend myself broke to save a life of a child that didn’t have to die in its mother’s womb,” Linam said.

The anti-abortion group works to encourage women to make another decision.

“We hold multiple signs that say, ‘We will adopt your baby,’ and we mean that,” Linam said. “Not only we will adopt our baby, we will pay for everything.”

Linam said Hope Beyond Abortion not only supports women through their pregnancies but commits to helping them financially after the baby is born, and for as long as they need it.

“The line I tell every woman, and I mean it when I say it, is, ‘If I didn’t get invited to your child’s high school graduation, I’d be offended,’” Linam said.

Beyond that, Linam’s group is committed to moving women out of poverty, teaching them resume and job interview skills, and connecting them to higher paying jobs. Nearly 50% of women who elect to have abortions are below the poverty level.

“I want to offer you something that not only saves the life of your child but sets you up for success,” Linam said. “That maybe you’re the one in your family tree that finally broke that cycle of poverty.”

Whatever perception people may have, Linam is committed to changing it.

“We are truly pro-life, and that’s one of the arguments that gets thrown at us so much,” Linam said. “We get the argument of, ‘You’re not pro-life, you’re pro-birth’ and I want to crush that argument.”

Linam said across all the groups that do work like his in Middle Tennessee, they count 400 children who are the direct result of women who changed their minds.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
WSMV abortion rally
People speak out at pro-choice rally outside federal courthouse in Nashville
Religious leaders in Davidson County reacted to the possible future of abortion rights in...
Nashville religious leaders weigh in on Roe v. Wade draft

Latest News

By the end of 2023, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) says Cherry Oak...
Transforming the oldest public housing development
The trial for a woman charged in the murder of a Dickson County deputy is underway.
Trial begins for Erika-Castro Miles
Two heroic Montgomery County deputies rescued two kids from a burning home. News4's Justina...
Montgomery Co. deputies speak about saving children from house fire
Two heroic Montgomery County deputies rescued two kids from a burning home. News4's Justina...
Deputies speak after rescuing kids from house fire