Williamson County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into March fatal shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide from March 25, 2022.

WSCO says that the homicide investigation into the death of 49-year-old Sherif Kasis is still ongoing and are working to follow leads on the investigation.

Police say that Kasis lived in Stags Leap and was fatally shot in the neighborhood on Amo Road.

“The WCSO is thankful for the people who have come forward with information during this investigation and we continue to ask the residents in the Stags Leap area on Arno Road for their help,” WSCO said in a statement.

If you have any information that could help, please contact WCSO Detective Grant Benedict at 615-790-5554 or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

