Two bodies found near capsized boat

DOVER, TN (WSMV) – Authorities confirmed that two bodies were recovered in the Cumberland City Steam Plant area Tuesday morning.

Stewart County Deputies and Stewart County Fire and Rescue responded to a capsized boat around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and unfortunately found two bodies.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is now handling the investigation and has yet to release the identities of who was found.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

