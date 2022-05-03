Three men found unresponsive outside Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Nashville Fire are caring to three me who were found injured outside of a downtown hotel early Tuesday morning.

According to crews at the scene, emergency personnel are were working to resuscitate three men outside of the Hermitage Hotel on the corner of Union Street and 6th Avenue North in downtown Nashville.

Police said they are treating this as an overdose investigation. The Hermitage Hotel is located a few blocks from the state Capitol building.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

BREAKING NEWS:

A security guard at the Hermitage Hotel found 3 men laying unresponsive outside one of the doors.

EMS was working to resuscitate them.

Police just arrived on scene.

Working to gather more details. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/TxTpUjxlsX — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.