Three men found unresponsive outside Nashville hotel

By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Nashville Fire are caring to three me who were found injured outside of a downtown hotel early Tuesday morning.

According to crews at the scene, emergency personnel are were working to resuscitate three men outside of the Hermitage Hotel on the corner of Union Street and 6th Avenue North in downtown Nashville.

Police said they are treating this as an overdose investigation. The Hermitage Hotel is located a few blocks from the state Capitol building.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

