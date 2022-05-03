Tennessee Governor reacts to SCOUTS draft on Roe v. Wade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee released a statement Tuesday following the information released about the United States Supreme Court’s deliberations on Roe v. Wade.

“I am concerned by the leak and any attempt to thwart justice. If the federal courts return full authority to the states, Tennessee’s laws will automatically provide the maximum possible protection and offer a glimmer of redemption as America reconciles our troubled past. We are talking about families in crisis – not isolated clinical procedures – and our state will continue to provide protection, resources, and care for both mother and child.”

In his statement, Lee included the following laws that he has enacted since 2019 with the help of the Tennessee General Assembly to pass the maximum possible protection for pre-born children:

- Anti-Discrimination Law – Prohibits abortion based on sex, race, or Down Syndrome (TCA 39-15-217)

- Ultrasound Law – Requires a physician to perform an ultrasound, making the ultrasound images visible and the fetal heartbeat audible for the expecting mother (TCA 39-15-215)

- Heartbeat Law – Prohibits an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists, in increments beginning at six weeks (TCA 39-15-216)

- (currently enjoined and subject to ongoing litigation) Trigger Law – Should the U.S. Supreme Court issue a decision overturning Roe v. Wade, this law would criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in extreme cases where it is necessary to prevent death or severe and permanent bodily injury to the mother. (TCA 39-15-213)

- In 2021, Tennessee successfully defended the 48-Hour Waiting Period law before the en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. (TCA 39-15-202)

- Supporting new and expecting mothers enrolled in TennCare by enhancing maternal health care coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum

- Expanding TennCare’s Health Starts Initiative to support maternal health and holistic care for mothers and children

- Reforming the TANF program to promote economic mobility and improve outcomes for parents and children

