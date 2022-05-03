Reactions to leaked SCOTUS brief on Roe v. Wade continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Millions of Americans are waking up to the news that Roe v. Wade might be coming to an end soon.
The news is coming from a leaked draft opinion, that Politico says it has obtained and verified. This report shows that women could lose their federal right to have abortions by the end of June.
Demonstrators took to the streets in Washington D.C. and had mixed opinions about the news.
The draft, which was confirmed authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts, was written by Justice Samuel Alito, along with at least four other conservative members of the Supreme Court of the United States.
It suggests the justices side with Mississippi in its case challenging the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
The document is not necessarily the final word on what the court will say when it decides the Mississippi case this term, which will end in late June or early July.
The news is inciting powerful reactions.
“I absolutely have to be out here because this is something that affects me so personally and hurts so much that this might be ripped away from me,” said a young demonstrator.
However, there are differing opinions on the ruling.
“The un-born are human and we’ve been killing them in mass to the tune of millions. And so, just, I have no words. I have no words.”
Here in Tennessee, politicians are sounding off on the report, as well.
“I am appalled that this assault on a woman’s personal health decisions is in jeopardy,” said Districk Attorney, Glenn Funk.
Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield also sent the following statement:
State Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty chose to focus more on the unprecendented leak of the SCOTUS documents.
It is very rare that a draft from the high court is seen before a case was ruled upon.
Sometimes justices change their votes before opinions are finalized, however, if this opinion stands as written, states alone would regulate abortions.
The Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III shared his statement with News4:
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on the Politico report on Tuesday morning. Biden, speaking for his administration, questioned the authenticity of the leaked brief, then went on to rally voters to show up in November, should it be real the Roe v. Wade get overturned this summer.
The Supreme Court has declined to offer any comment at this time.
