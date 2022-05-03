Reactions to leaked SCOTUS brief on Roe v. Wade continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Millions of Americans are waking up to the news that Roe v. Wade might be coming to an end soon.

The news is coming from a leaked draft opinion, that Politico says it has obtained and verified. This report shows that women could lose their federal right to have abortions by the end of June.

The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by POLITICO.



“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes. https://t.co/nl3JFLx9xg — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

Demonstrators took to the streets in Washington D.C. and had mixed opinions about the news.

The draft, which was confirmed authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts, was written by Justice Samuel Alito, along with at least four other conservative members of the Supreme Court of the United States.

It suggests the justices side with Mississippi in its case challenging the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The document is not necessarily the final word on what the court will say when it decides the Mississippi case this term, which will end in late June or early July.

The news is inciting powerful reactions.

“I absolutely have to be out here because this is something that affects me so personally and hurts so much that this might be ripped away from me,” said a young demonstrator.

However, there are differing opinions on the ruling.

“The un-born are human and we’ve been killing them in mass to the tune of millions. And so, just, I have no words. I have no words.”

Here in Tennessee, politicians are sounding off on the report, as well.

“I am appalled that this assault on a woman’s personal health decisions is in jeopardy,” said Districk Attorney, Glenn Funk.

Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield also sent the following statement:

“First and foremost, abortion is legal today in Tennessee, and our doors remain open. We will continue to provide abortion care up to the very minute when we can no longer do so legally. We know the harm that will come from this decision, and we know that it will most impact Black, Latino, and other people of color who already disproportionately feel the effects of abortion bans and restrictions, a product of this country’s legacy of racism and discrimination. Eliminating the right to an abortion will have serious, life and death consequences for our patients, and we will fight like hell to defend their lives. We at Planned Parenthood have been preparing for this outcome since well before 2019 when Tennessee’s General Assembly passed a trigger ban to take effect 30 days after Roe is overturned. Plans have been underway to hire and train patient navigators who will help people access safe and legal abortion outside Tennessee and Mississippi. While our politicians are divided on this issue, a clear majority of Americans believe the government should stay out of private medical decisions, and many in our region will be shocked and outraged by this decision if it stands. I encourage everyone to join our advocates for rallies today in major cities across the region and sign up for updates through plannedparenthoodadvocates.org. We are most likely facing the end of safe and legal abortion in the United States, and the time to make your voice heard is now.”

State Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty chose to focus more on the unprecendented leak of the SCOTUS documents.

I have no doubt that the Chief Justice will work to root out the radical activist that betrayed the sacred tradition of the court. The leaker must be immediately removed from their position and exiled from the legal community. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 3, 2022

It is very rare that a draft from the high court is seen before a case was ruled upon.

This unprecedented and unethical leak is designed to tear down our highest institutions, and a thorough investigation is required to hold the leaker accountable. I’m Pro-Life and confident that the rule of law will prevail over this sad attempt to intimidate #SCOTUS. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 3, 2022

Sometimes justices change their votes before opinions are finalized, however, if this opinion stands as written, states alone would regulate abortions.

The Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III shared his statement with News4:

“While we have a vested interest in the outcome of Dobbs in Tennessee, we will let the Supreme Court speak for itself. This leak is more than regrettable, it is an affront to the integrity of our legal process at the highest level. Chief Justice John Roberts has rightly called for an investigation and we would do well to treat this document for what it is- a draft subject to edits and changes.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on the Politico report on Tuesday morning. Biden, speaking for his administration, questioned the authenticity of the leaked brief, then went on to rally voters to show up in November, should it be real the Roe v. Wade get overturned this summer.

My statement on the reported Supreme Court decision draft. pic.twitter.com/Kt3bP0kzqU — President Biden (@POTUS) May 3, 2022

This is the time to fight for women and our country with everything we have. My statement on the Supreme Court decision draft on Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/5tvjOUTmZ2 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2022

The Supreme Court has declined to offer any comment at this time.

