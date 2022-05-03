County primary election polls open on across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is Primary Day across the state, which means voters will head to the polls for the county’s primary elections today.

Polls open today but several votes have already been cast in this election. Voters will have twelve hours today to get to the polls and vote.

There were 14 days of early voting for this primary and more than 20,000 people took advantage of that in the Davidson County.

The election administrator said typically half of all voters who will come to the polls, choose to vote early.

So, they’re anticipating between 22-23,000 voters today.

To vote today, you must bring a federal or state issued photo ID as those are required before a ballot is issued.

Also, you must decide which ballot you will be voting on. During primaries, you must choose one party, a Republican or Democratic ballot.

“That’s a little bit of a shock to some people,” said Jeff Roberts, the elections administrator for Davidson County. “But that’s what we do for every primary election.”

The biggest change for this election is partisan school board races. This will be the first time we’ve had a partisan school board after a new law passed.

So, election officials remind you to check which seat you’re voting for since school board areas may changed a bit from redistricting.

The most important thing to do today is going to your assigned precinct to vote.

That location can be found on your registration card, which should have received in the mail.

Your election day polling location may have changed from redistricting so check that carefully.

