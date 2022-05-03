Officials respond to overturned tractor-trailer

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – First responders are on the scene of a tractor-trailer overturned in the roadway Tuesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials said on Facebook that the roadway at 480 International Blvd is currently shut down as officials work to clean the mess.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer was carrying a load of pipes, and now the Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Southbound traffic has been routed down Corporate Blvd and northbound traffic has been routed down Industrial Blvd.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we get more information.

