New home dedicated to family from South Sudan

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County hosted its first home dedication in over three years.

Habitat for Humanity officials dedicated the home to Gok Dup and Nyhyok Yam, originally from South Sudan and came to the United States in 2008. While approved for a home in 2018, COVID put construction plans on hold.

While construction was on hold, the family completed the Habitat homebuyer readiness course and over 600 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction of their home.

“We are so excited to finally provide the Dup family with a quality home to raise their children,” said Kate Ritchie, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County. “This could not have been possible without the support of our local community. We want to thank the countless hours our volunteers put into the construction of the home and the support of our donors.”

More than 50 community leaders, volunteers, and donors attended the ceremony. The Dup family of nine received the keys to their new home, Habitat for Humanity officials said.

Organization officials added that they would begin construction on a 9-home neighborhood in Gallatin later this year as they continue to repair their program throughout the county.

For more information on volunteering or making a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.