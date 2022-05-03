Advertisement

Metro PD: Man arrested after robbery in White’s Creek


Frederick Carney was arrested in connection with a bank robbery
Frederick Carney was arrested in connection with a bank robbery(Metro Police)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank in North Nashville.

Officers and FBI agents arrested 31-year-old Frederick Carney in connection with the robbery of the First Horizon Bank, located at 4410 Whites Creek Pike, around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities located Carney in a backyard on 23rd Avenue N as he was trying to flee from officers, police said.

Carney is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a bank robbery in Smyrna and a federal warrant for a robbery of a check-cashing business in Greenbrier.

