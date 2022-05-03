May is the wettest month for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - May is the wettest month of the year for Middle Tennessee.

It’s hard to believe that April is behind us, and we’re on to the fifth month of the year.

Temperature-wise, April was average. The average temperature was around 60 degrees which are only 1 degree cooler than average. However, middle Tennessee saw plenty of 80-degree days. We had seven of them.

As for rain, it was rainy. Middle Tennessee ended up with a little over 6 inches of rain which is about an inch and a half over average.

Now for May, it is usually wet. May is the wettest month of the year for Middle Tennessee.

As for Tornadoes, historically, April has the most tornadoes of any other month. But May isn’t far behind as the second-highest number of tornadoes by month.

News 4 has issued First Alert Days on Tuesday and Thursday.

