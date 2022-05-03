Man steals items worth over $15k from home studio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after stealing a little over $15,000 from a home studio.

According to an affidavit, a man discovered that he had several musical instruments and equipment stolen from his attached studio at his home while he was out of town.

The victim reported to police the serial numbers of all the items stolen to locate them. The victim also told police that the suspect, Jonathon Suda, 49, had texted him, apologized for stealing his things, and promised to return them.

The affidavit said Suda did not return the items but instead pawned several off to shops around Nashville. Suda was later identified through his messages with the victim and a pawn shop report.

Police said in the affidavit the total value of stolen items was $15,350.

Suda has been arrested and charged with theft of property.

