Advertisement

Man steals items worth over $15k from home studio


Man steals items from home studio
Man steals items from home studio(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after stealing a little over $15,000 from a home studio.

According to an affidavit, a man discovered that he had several musical instruments and equipment stolen from his attached studio at his home while he was out of town.

The victim reported to police the serial numbers of all the items stolen to locate them. The victim also told police that the suspect, Jonathon Suda, 49, had texted him, apologized for stealing his things, and promised to return them.

The affidavit said Suda did not return the items but instead pawned several off to shops around Nashville. Suda was later identified through his messages with the victim and a pawn shop report.

Police said in the affidavit the total value of stolen items was $15,350.

Suda has been arrested and charged with theft of property.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday midday news update
Police work to clean mess
Officials respond to overturned tractor-trailer
WSMV pedestrian killed on I-24
Pedestrian killed on I-24 East
Police are looking into the two bodies found.
Two bodies found near capsized boat