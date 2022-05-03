Advertisement

Guy Fieri to have meet and greet Wednesday evening in Nashville


Chef Guy Fieri arrives on day three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
Chef Guy Fieri arrives on day three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Famous chef and restaurant owner Guy Fieri is having a meet and greet at his Nashville restaurant Wednesday evening.

Fieri is stopping by the city as he takes a break from filming “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” The event will take place at his restaurant, Chicken Guy! Nashville, on 139 2nd Avenue North from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Chicken Guy! Has locations in Aventura, FL., Nashville, TN, FedExField, and Levi’s Stadium. Its flagship location is in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guy Fieri will be at his Nashville restaurant Chicken Guy! on Wednesday.
The restaurant is known for its chicken tenders, which are pounded out to maximize crunchy texture and flavor. They have a distinct flavor as they are brined in a mixture of lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk.

For more on the restaurant’s menu, click here.

