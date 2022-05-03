First Alert Forecast: Rain for parts of the region today

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TODAY AND THURSDAY AS TWO COLD FRONTS BRING THE CHANCE FOR SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE MID STATE

A line of weakening showers and storms continues to push into parts of west Tennessee early this morning and we’ll be watching this line closely as it works its way toward the Mid State. I am expecting at least a couple of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through the first half of our morning, but nothing overly exciting for the morning commute.

Today will be breezy and more humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Today is also a First Alert Weather Day with more showers and an isolated strong to severe storm developing this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will the greatest threat with any storm today.

Our weather will quiet down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Thursday is also a First Alert Weather Day with more strong to severe storms possible late in the evening and overnight. The day itself looks warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Some showers and a storm or two will linger into our Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine returns on Saturday with temperatures locked in the 70s. We’ll get back near 80 on Sunday and into the mid 80s again by Monday.

