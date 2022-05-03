District Attorney’s race highlights Davidson Co. ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are several important races in the Democratic Primary in Davidson County from partisan school board seats to several judges who face competition.

The District Attorney’s race is another at the top of the ballot. There are three people on the ballot, incumbent Glenn Funk and two challengers, Sara Beth Myers and P. Danielle Nellis.

Funk has faced a lot of backlash and praise for some of the cases his office has prosecuted from the Waffle House shooter recently to the Delke case where the officer shot Daniel Hambrick to the Vaught trial where many in the nursing community weren’t happy he prosecuted the case.

Voters were asked Thursday what they were looking for as they chose the next district attorney.

“Honesty, integrity and forthrightness. Coming clean and being transparent about the whole thing and if a DA is not willing to do that, then they shouldn’t be there,” one voter said.

“I think a track record, something that I can see that’s proven and what the person stands for,” another voter said.

The candidates have been vocal about their stance on issues and that includes the leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

Funk tweeted his statement from 2020 basically saying he will not prosecute any woman who chooses to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy.

Myers tweeted a statement after the leaked draft saying she supports a woman’s right to access safe abortion.

On Instagram, Nellis posted she stands with the moment and our right to exercise autonomy over our own bodies.

News4 asked voters why it was important to come out to vote in the primary election.

“I feel like it’s important that our voices are heard, and especially in today’s time,” one voter said. “I’m very concerned about what’s going on, so it’s important for me today.”

The voter said each and every race on the ballot are important.

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the state.

