NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The eastbound side of Interstate 24 near Joelton is closed after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian, Metro Police said.

I-24 East near Joelton is closed due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck & a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/mOXWRYjBLe — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

