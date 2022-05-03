City of Franklin celebrates Water Week

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – This week is Water Week for the city of Franklin.

City officials said they have partnered with the Cumberland River Compact to discuss ways to keep Franklin’s rivers, creeks, and waterways cleaner.

When there’s a heavy rain event in Middle Tennessee, runoff can be a big issue. Runoff impacts our streams as it can cause erosion, exacerbate flooding, and lead to habitat loss and polluted waterways.

The Cumberland River Compact suggests building a rain garden to help mitigate poor runoff.

A rain garden is a shallow, depressed garden designed to collect rainwater which, over time, allows the runoff water to filter into the ground slowly.

The result is cleaner water and less dirty runoff overwhelming our storm systems and waterways.

Planting trees also helps filter, regulate the flow of stormwater and reduce the risk of flooding. In addition to these benefits, more trees help to reduce extreme heat in cities, provides a habitat for other plants and animals, and helps to filter our air pollution.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.