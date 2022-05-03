Cheatham County commissioner indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cheatham County commissioner has been indicted on charges of rape and sexual battery.

On Monday, Gary Binkley is facing four counts of rape and one count of sexual battery for an incident that occurred last year. His bond was set at $75,000.

Binkley currently serves for District 1 and is on the ballot for District 4. He has two challengers.

