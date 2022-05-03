Businesses offer discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monday was the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week.

From May 2nd to May 6th, many businesses are offering steals and deals for those who have tirelessly stood up and advocated for the growth and well-being of their students and communities.

If you are a teacher, check out these fantastic discounts you can use for this week according to the Teach for America Organization:

Apps, Technology, and Virtual Learning

- Apple: Faculty and staff members have the opportunity to save on a new Mac or iPad with Apple education pricing.

- Adobe: Teachers and students save over 60% on Creative Cloud software and more.

- AT&T: Special prices on unlimited plans

- Bose: Educators can enjoy Bose sound in the classroom!

- Dell: Educators get a 10% discount for this week!

- HP: 10% off of outlet list prices

- Intuit QuickBooks: Verify your teacher status and get a free license for QuickBooks Online

- Microsoft Education: Discover discounts to enhance teaching in the classroom

- Samsung: Receive 30% off list prices, 0% APR financing, free no-contact delivery, and access to special offers on computers, tablets, mobile phones, etc.

- T-Mobile: Faculty and staff can access savings and special offers through its Sprint Works Program

- Verizon: Government and education employees receive special monthly discounts on Verizon Wireless.

Arts and Crafts

- Jo-Ann Fabric: Teacher Rewards Discount Card for 15% off every purchase year-round

- Michael’s: Teachers get 15% off purchases at this excellent craft store!

- Pencils.com: Faculty and staff can receive 10% off on all orders

- Party City: Receive up to 20% off your entire in-store order

Books and Media

- Barnes & Noble: Receive up to 25% off purchases for the classroom!

- Half Price Books: Save 10% year-round with the Educator’s Discount Card

- PBS: Discounts on award-winning PBS content for your classroom

- The New York Times: Subscribe to get up to 50% off with discounted rates for educators and schools

- Scholastic Teacher Store: Take advantage of up to 75% off items at the Scholastic Teacher Store

- USA Today: Educators can get up to 45% off classroom subscriptions

- Wall Street Journal: Save over 70% if you subscribe today!

Food, Home, and Wellness

- 23andMe: Discover your ancestry with this discount

- Blue Apron: Eat well and save time with this $110 off and free shipping on your first box

- Budget Truck Rental: Use the code TEACH to receive 20% off on local moves and 15% off on one-way moves

- Purple Mattress: Because great sleep is essential to your mental health and well-being, Purple Mattress is offering a 10% discount on any order

Holiday and Travel

- Hertz: Save up to 25% on bookings with Hertz

- Hotels.com: Find your perfect place to stay anywhere in the world with 10% off your next booking

Retail Stores

- Adidas: Teachers can enjoy up to 30% on online items

- Ann Taylor LOFT: Enroll to receive 15% off

- Costco: Costco provides a $20 Costco Shoo Card to teachers who join as new members

- Crocs: Verified teachers received 15% off all full-priced styles online

- Hanes Brands: Educators worldwide receive 10% off at all Hanes Brand stores, including Champion, Bali, and more

- J.Crew: Enjoy 15% off full-price items

- L.L. Bean: Receive your 10% promo code after verifying your eligibility

- Madewell: Madewell gives teachers 15% off in-store and online

- Puma: Enjoy a 10% discount on your order

- Sunglass Hut: Teachers get 15% off their orders

- Zappos: Teachers can take advantage and save on brand-name shoes, clothing, and accessories with a 10% discount from Zappos

