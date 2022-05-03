Brentwood High mourns student killed in crash

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County community is mourning the loss of a Brentwood High School student.

Brentwood police said just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 17-year-old died after his motorcycle collided with a Jeep at Franklin Road and Murray Lane.

One teenager lost their life, and three others were involved in the crash. The teenager who was riding on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Still, investigators say she is going to be OK. Her father is asking the community to pray for them.

The two 16-year-olds who were in the Jeep were not injured.

Ashley Salguero lives down the street from where the crash happened. She said it was alarming to hear several police cars go zooming by.

“It was not a typical wreck where there were a couple. It was more than 20, I would say, and they were flying, and shortly after, it was ambulances and fire trucks, and they were flying, and then I kind of got silent,” Salguero said. “The silence after the fire trucks and everything was very eerie. I guess in instances. Your stomach drops because somebody’s life is changing.”

Some people would like to see changes made to the intersection on Franklin Road and Murray Lane.

“Sometimes, when you roll up to the light coming toward Brentwood high school. When you stop right on the line, you can’t actually see the light above you. So you have to look forward to see where the turn light is, and a lot of folks miss that,” Joe Noser said. “They’ve tried to do something to fix the problem, but probably the best solution would be to move that white line back a little bit.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.