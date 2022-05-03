Ben Crane playing in Simmons Bank Open

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane will be playing in this week’s Simmons Bank Open at The Grove on a sponsor’s exemption.

Crane is a Middle Tennessee resident.

“I’m 46 years old, a few years away from the Champions Tour,” Crane said. “It’s kind of a no-man’s land for PGA Tour players. So this week, I’m just looking to compete and see where my game’s at. My coach is coming in to do some work and just try to get a little better.”

Crane is basically on a rehab assignment, working his way back from an injury that kept him from the game for two years.

“I broke the L4 and L5, had a stress fracture in my back, so this is a few months back into the rehab process,” Crane said. “I played last week in Mexico. I saw some signs, but my game is rusty.”

Nearly 20 years ago, Crane was one of the top young American golfers.

He battled injury issues along the way and still carved out five victories on tour and a top 10 finish in the 2004 PGA Championship.

But there’s no question about what his biggest claim to fame is.

In 2011 Crane, along with fellow PGA Tour members Hunter Mahan, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler, created “Golf Boys,” which became a viral music video YouTube sensation.

“We just did these Golf Boys videos and just had fun and we were like, ‘What are we doing?’” Crane said. “All of a sudden, Bubba wins The Masters and he’s running around in these overalls with his hair coming out, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. Are they gonna let him back into Augusta?’

“We’re in the U.S. Open and these kids are chanting the lines ‘Oo lay la li la li!’ and we’re going ‘Oh my gosh, we’re trying to play golf here.’

“We just had fun and I think it brought some young kids into the game.”

This week Crane, a husband and father of four, will be teeing it up with the young kids at the Simmons Bank Open.

“I’ve had almost 20 years on the PGA Tour. I’m grateful. At the same time, I still want to compete and get better and get my game back to where it was,” Crane said.

