VP Harris tests negative for COVID, attending TSU graduation on Saturday


Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, clearing the way for her to be the speaker at TSU's graduation ceremony Saturday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be at Tennessee State University for graduation ceremonies on Saturday after testing negative for COVID-19.

As a result of her appearance, school officials have made graduation a ticketed event.

Tickets will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday. Click to get a ticket.

Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, six days after she tested positive for the virus.

Kirsten Allen, the vice president’s press secretary, said Harris was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week and tested negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines through her tenth day after her positive test.

There will not be tickets available on the day of graduation. If you can’t get a ticket or attend the event, a live stream will be available.

