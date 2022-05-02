Titans host annual flag football fundraising tournament Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Titans and Special Olympics Tennessee collaborated to host the annual adult flag football tournament fundraiser.

The five-on-five tournament, known as the “Music City Blitz,” took place Sunday in Nissan Stadium. It featured teams from the community playing in five divisions.

Participants had the full NFL player experience, as they ran out of the tunnel with smoke effects, toured the Titans locker room, and watched themselves during live game action on the Nissan Stadium video board.

“We are honored to have the continued support from the Titans for the annual Music City Blitz where the participants can Play Where the Pros Play,” Special Olympics Tennessee CEO, Adam Germek said. “This is the fifth year we have partnered with the Titans on this tournament, and grateful to have this opportunity to return to Nissan Stadium.”

Titans’ photographers captured the live game action throughout the game. Tennessee Special Olympics athletes also go to showcase their skills in exhibition games.

“Music City Blitz is more than just a fundraising opportunity,” said Josh Corey, Football Outreach Coordinator. “It’s an opportunity for both organizations to promote social inclusion through shared sports experiences. The Titans are proud of our partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee.

Jared Allen, Marc Bulger, and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Cassel were on site as guest celebrity coaches for the Special Olympics athlete exhibition game.

