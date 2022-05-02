TDOT rolls out plan to improve roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced a new plan to address the state’s roads on Monday.

TDOT’s new approach to pothole repair and prevention was developed in response to this year’s exceptionally cold and wet winter months that is believed to be the main cause of the roads’ deterioration.

“This has been one of the worst years we’ve seen for potholes,” said TDOT Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato. “It’s what we call a perfect storm with the extreme winter weather, regular wear and tear, and pavement coincidentally at the end of its life. We want everyone to know we’re taking steps to prevent this in the future.”

Following a statewide analysis, TDOT is focusing on a number of locations that experts believe will not make it through another winter.

Briley Parkway, Davidson County (from McGavock Pike to I-65)

I-40, Davidson County (from US 70 to Charlotte Pike)

I-40, Wilson County (from east of 840 to east of US 70 / east of US 70 to Smith Co. line)

I-40, Smith County (from Wilson County line to east of SR 53)

I-24, Rutherford County (from Medical Center Parkway to Stones River)

I-24, Rutherford and Bedford Counties (from east of Epps Mill to Coffee Co. line)

I-65, Robertson County (from Sumner Co. line to Honey Run Creek Bridge)

I-65, Maury County (from Marshall Co. line to near SR 99)

I-40, Cheatham County (from Williamson Co. line to Davidson Co. line)

The new approach will prioritize these areas before the extreme weather returns and crews will work mostly during the night to reduce their impact on traffic, according to the release.

TDOT still encourages motorists to notify them of any damage on the roads, using their maintenance request form.

