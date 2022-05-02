Ryman Auditorium announces Vince Gill residency in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium announced a four-night residency featuring Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member Vince Gill in August, with special guest Wendy Moten, to help celebrate the 130 years of the venue’s storied legacy.

Gill’s Ryman Residency will mark his first solo performance at the Ryman since two back-to-back sold out shows in 2007. The residency takes place Aug. 4-7. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ryman’s website.

“Of all the great concert halls in America and throughout the world, the Ryman is by far my favorite,” Gill said in a news release. “I knew it was a unique venue the first time I set foot on the stage over 30 years ago. It was just me and an acoustic guitar and to this day that moment was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

Already a fixture on the Ryman stage with his wife Amy Grant and their annual “Christmas at the Ryman” shows and many appearances at the Ryman’s annual Bluegrass Nights series, Gill’s residency adds to Ryman’s 130th anniversary celebration. The hallowed venue will mark this milestone with more concerts and residencies than ever before, new daytime tour experiences and community events. Gill joins the growing list of 2022 Ryman Residencies, including Dwight Yoakam (Jan. 19-21); Tedeschi Trucks Band (Feb. 22-23, 25-26); Billy Strings, who kicks off his residency May 6-8; and more residencies to be announced.

“To have Vince be a part of our 130th-anniversary year with a four-night Ryman Residency is so incredibly fitting and such an honor,” Chrissy Hall, Director of Concerts for Ryman Auditorium, said in a news release. “He has a deep love for the building and the magic that happens here. We are beyond excited to welcome him back to the Ryman stage for such a historic milestone.”

Since the first concert on May 4, 1892, the Ryman has celebrated an array of entertainment acts and all genres of music on its hallowed stage – from magician Harry Houdini to comic actor Charlie Chaplin and former president Theodore Roosevelt to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., plus music icons from all genres including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, B.B. King, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Lizzo and Harry Styles.

Click for more on the Ryman’s 130th anniversary celebration.

