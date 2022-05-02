Rutherford County announces meetings dealing with growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PlanRutherford announced today the scheduling of 4 meetings dealing with the continued growth of the county. The series of meetings will provide the framework for growth in unincorporated Rutherford County and address other quality of life matters for the county.

These meetings will focus on learning more about changes and issues that impact residents now and in the future, and creating a community vision of priorities for Rutherford County.

The community open houses are scheduled for the following dates: Monday, May 16th at Plainview Elementary School (7182 Otter Pond Way, Christiana) from 5:30-7p.m. Tuesday, May 17th at Rockvale High School (6545 Highway 99, Rockvale) from 5:30-7p.m. Wednesday, May 18th at Lascassas Elementary School (6300 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas) from 5:30-7p.m. Thursday, May 19th at Smyrna Event Center (100 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna) from 5:30-7p.m.

All members of the public are invited to attend. For more information about the comprehensive plan update, please visit: PlanRutherford.org or contact the Rutherford County Planning and Engineering Department at 615-898-7730 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.