Preds Party in the Park returns for games 3, 4 against Avalanche


An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators will be held in downtown on Saturday and Monday.(Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators will be held in downtown on Saturday and Monday.

The Preds Party in the Park returns for games 3 and four in the series against the Colorado Avalanche. The party location will be at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located across Rep. John Lewis Way from Bridgestone Arena.

The parties are free and open to the public, with a large video screen showing the game feed. The event gives fans who cannot get tickets for the game to support the Predators.

There will be food and drink options. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. And DJ Robert Luke will be spinning the turntables.

For game 3, the viewing party opens at 1:30 p.m. with the puck dropping at 3:30 p.m. For game 4, the viewing party opens at 6:30 p.m. with the puck dropping at 8:30 p.m.

For the house rules, click here and for more information, click here.

