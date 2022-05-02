News 4 Investigation looks into county judge candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day, there’s a News4 Investigation that found two candidates for judge with serious disciplinary histories.

Long-time attorney Connie Reguli was just convicted of a felony.

“If someone says, wait, aren’t you that lady that just got convicted of a crime? OK, um hum,” Jeremy Finley said. “How do you respond?”

“That’s a good question,” Reguli said.

The attorney representing Reguli in the trial, Paul Waylyn, has had his license suspended for six months by the board of professional responsibility for failing to represent his clients timely. Both are running for judge.

“I know there will be people who will say - are you kidding me?” Finley said. “How can I vote for someone who has been repeatedly censured? And someone who has been convicted of a felony?

Her answer and how they are both able to be on the ballot coming up when News4 Investigates at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.