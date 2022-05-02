Medical examiners work to prevent more death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a job where you only face the worst-case scenario, and the medical examiner sees it every day.

The Davidson County medical examiner and his team don’t just address death, they also work on finding solutions to prevent it.

It is something we report on all too often in Nashville.

Within the past five years, around 100 people have been victims to homicide or murder annually in our city.

“The homicide victims a lot of times range from very young like a baby to very old,” said Dr. Feng Li.

Dr. Li sees the violent outcomes firsthand as Davidson County’s chief medical examiner.

“People got shot more than 20 times. An entire family was killed by one person, these will take a toll on us.”

It’s a heavy job – but Dr. Li says his job is more than focusing on the end of life; it is working for the victim and their families and trying to prevent death for others.

Dr Li and his team handle cases from more than 50 counties and with a number of task forces to provide information on big issues, like the drug epidemic.

“We monitor the trend very closely, almost week-to-week or sometimes month-to-month, we produce the statistics as to what the drugs or medications most popular in this period of time.”

Knowing what is taking lives helps law enforcement know what they need to look for and come up with a plan to stop it.

The same goes for consumer products.

“We used to have mini blinds with a string and sometimes there’s a loop,” Dr. Li explained. “The loop itself is hazardous sometimes for little kids and they accidentally got strangled or hanged and then we observe these cases and reported to OSHA or consumer products.”

Alerting companies of design changes that need to be made to create products safer is something Dr. Li has done many times over his 20 years.

But when it comes to making where we live safer, Dr. Li says it will take the community.

“By education and employ more employable youth and by working with everybody together as a stakeholder to reduce the violence.”

The medical examiner’s office is open every day, except Christmas, to help provide families with answers soon after a death.

They always have someone on-call for big events like, such as the Christmas day bombing, which Dr. Li was called in for.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.